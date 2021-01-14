ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $12.05. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1,456,689 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

ImmuPharma plc Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

