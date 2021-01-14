Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

TSE IMO traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.15. 631,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.85. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

