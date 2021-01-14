Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.