Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $213,961.98 and approximately $455.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00379419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.87 or 0.04048268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013048 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

