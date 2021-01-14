Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFNNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

