Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on IFNNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.