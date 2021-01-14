InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $5.91. InflaRx shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 12,492 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

