InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 16,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

