Injective Protocol Price Hits $6.65 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00017460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.60 million and $46.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.59 or 0.85824616 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,123,242 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.