Ink Achieves Market Cap of $376,598.59 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $376,598.59 and approximately $74,889.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

