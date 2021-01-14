INMAX Market Capitalization Tops $21,762.99 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 42.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, INMAX has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. INMAX has a market capitalization of $21,762.99 and $202.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

INMAX (INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

