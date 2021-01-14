InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.37. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 5,567 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$39.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

