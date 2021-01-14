Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innate Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

