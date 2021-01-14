Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.32. 5,248,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 898% from the average session volume of 525,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.39.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

