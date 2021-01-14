Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.32. 21,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.