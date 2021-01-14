Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (BATS:PJUL) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.84. 5,225 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.