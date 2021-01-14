Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Trading Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 9,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 188.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000.

