Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.55. 8,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

