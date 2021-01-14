Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 117,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18,597.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

