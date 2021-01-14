InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Down 6.1%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30. 566,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 82,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.