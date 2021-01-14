Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.62

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.62 and last traded at $172.09, with a volume of 3907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.24.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

