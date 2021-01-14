Insider Buying: Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Insider Buys 256 Shares of Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99).

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,700 ($61.41). 30,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,095. The company has a market capitalization of £605.79 million and a P/E ratio of 28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,657.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,541.48. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,750 ($62.06).

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

