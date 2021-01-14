Insider Buying: Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) Insider Buys 6,900 Shares of Stock

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) insider Alberto Calderon bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.60 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,733.10 ($71,952.21).

Alberto Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Orica Limited (ORI.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.83%.

About Orica Limited (ORI.AX)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

