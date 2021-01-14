Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 70,182 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 70,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $779,722.02.

NYSE SPLP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 42,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.