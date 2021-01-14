Insider Selling: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Insider Sells 6,584 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

