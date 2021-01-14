Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $78,081.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54.

NCNO opened at $68.34 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. ValuEngine cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

