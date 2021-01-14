Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

