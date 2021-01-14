Insider Selling: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,365. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

