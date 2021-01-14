Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 2,910 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $282,910.20.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

