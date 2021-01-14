Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 450,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,170. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 110.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

