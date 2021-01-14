Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIN shares. TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

