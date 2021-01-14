Insula Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $510.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Insula has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $112,605.22 and approximately $510.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051026 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002723 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007051 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

