Insureum Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Insureum has a market cap of $1.17 million and $333,175.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

