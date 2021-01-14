Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Integer worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 21.4% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Integer by 199.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 127,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

