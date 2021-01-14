Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Intel by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

