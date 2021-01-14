Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 130.7% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

