Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

