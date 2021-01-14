Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Intel by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

