Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

