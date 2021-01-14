Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

