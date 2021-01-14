International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up about 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,413. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

