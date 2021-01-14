International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 7,491,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

