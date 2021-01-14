International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.97. 7,501,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

