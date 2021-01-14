International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

IBM opened at $126.92 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.