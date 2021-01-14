International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 650,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

