International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,976 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $121.04. 147,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.