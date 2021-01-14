International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to Buy at Truist

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 135,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

