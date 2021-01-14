International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.07

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 456882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

