International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:IPCO remained flat at $C$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. International Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. The company has a market cap of C$543.70 million and a PE ratio of 136.15.

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

