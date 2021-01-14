Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

