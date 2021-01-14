Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG opened at $811.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.08. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

